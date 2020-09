Authorities say the body of a girl who was found in a US bayou last week was that of a two-year-old who had been reported missing by her family.

Maliyah’s family and friends held a vigil for her on Saturday.

“I know a lot of people are hurting. But I want the city of Houston to know that we will get justice for Maliyah,” Rosalie Jimerson, the girl’s grandmother, said.