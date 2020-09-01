Bill Belichick praises Cam Newton: ‘Nobody works harder’

For the first time in nearly two decades, Tom Brady will not be the starting quarterback week 1 for the New England Patriots. Cam Newton is widely believed to be the man who will replace Brady under center, and he appears to have the endorsement of coach Bill Belichick, who said he has been impressed by the former MVP’s tireless work ethic since joining the team.

“You know, I can see why he had the kind of success that he had at Auburn and at Carolina,” Belichick said. “In talking to people that were with him there, the things that they said about him, at Auburn and at Carolina from a decade ago, or two, three years ago, or even last year, it was all the same and it showed up here. He’s an extremely hard worker. Nobody works harder than Cam does. He’s here early. He stays late, and he works very hard.”

It’s easy to see why Newton is motivated to prove himself on the field. He was once arguably the most promising young quarterback in the NFL, even managing to lead the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in his fifth year in the league. Five years later, he was dismissed from Carolina unceremoniously after missing all but two games last season due to injury, and now he is looking for a chance to prove himself on a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Of course, to prove himself, Newton will first need to officially win the job and it appears that Belichick is keeping the completion as wide open as possible, as he refused to confirm Newton or any other quarterback as the Week 1 starter against the Miami Dolphins.