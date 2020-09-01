Big Sean Accused of Lying After He Claims ‘IDFWU’ Isn’t a Naya Rivera Diss

WENN

During an interview to promote his upcoming album, the hip-hop star denies dissing the late ‘Glee’ alum on the song as he claims that she knew about the song and liked it.

People on the Internet are currently mad at Big Sean. The rapper recently did an interview to promote his upcoming album “Detroit 2”, and at one point during the chat, he set the record straight on his infamous song “IDFWU” that many people believed was a diss towards Naya Rivera. Thus, when he denied he was dissing his ex, people were fuming.

During the interview, Sean was asked whether he felt any “regret” in regards to the 2015 single. In response, he said, “That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her.”

Denying the record was a diss towards Naya, Sean continued, “I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”

Soon after the interview was made public, people were accusing him of lying as they pointed out that Naya once revealed in her book that she begged him not to release the song. “bro, big sean bring this back today in a interview. He said lies and s**t about naya, the only wrong persons is him,” one person said. “So sick because he didn’t even have to say s**t. You just went out of your way to LIE. On someone thats dead and can’t defend or call you out for it. All sorts of disgusting. F**k big Sean for real,” another blasted him.

“big sean is so obsessed with naya, he needs to lie and talk about her to get clout for his new album lol, stan naya rivera,” someone else commented, while one other wrote, “big sean why lie for the tabloids omg don’t you have a f**king girlfriend as we speak??!?!?! take her out to dinner go start a family take a yoga class with but don’t lie in naya’s face..”