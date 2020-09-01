‘Better Call Saul’ Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

AMC

Beating out HBO’s ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Succession’, the ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off is available to stream with its sixth and final season in development.

“Better Call Saul” has topped a new U.S. TV poll to find the best shows worth watching right now.

The “Breaking Bad” spin-off, starring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, is currently available to stream with its sixth and final season in development.

It beat out HBO’s “I May Destroy You“, starring and created by Michaela Coel, for the top spot, while another HBO hit, “Succession” is third in the new TV Guide countdown.

“Evil“, dubbed “the best show on network television”, and “David Makes Man” round out the top five, while Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever“, “What We Do in the Shadows“, “Undone“, “Better Things“, and “The Good Fight” complete the top 10.

Top 10 best shows on TV right now:

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) “I May Destroy You” (HBO) “Succession” (HBO) “Evil” (CBS) “David Makes Man” (OWN) “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix) “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) “Undone” (Amazon) “Better Things” (FX) “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)