Benji Marshall to depart Wests Tigers at the end of Season 2020

The Wests Tigers have confirmed that club legend Benji Marshall will officially depart the club at the end of season 2020.

Marshall’s future at the club had remained clouded with today’s news all but confirming the string of recent reports surrounding the club great’s departure.

The 35-year-old has played 253 games for the club and was a member of the 2005 premiership squad.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon in a statement issued by the club.

“As a club, we were thrilled to welcome Benji back to Wests Tigers in 2018 and to see him return in a leadership role in this part of his career,” Pascoe said in a statement.

“Over the past two-and-a-half years, Benji has performed as we knew he would on the field but the reality with our roster management is that he will not be with Wests Tigers next year.

“Decisions around our playing roster are incredibly difficult ones to make, and this decision is not made lightly with the absolute respect this club has for Benji Marshall.

“While difficult, however, it is a decision that has been made as part of our constant roster management responsibilities in order to ensure clarity and certainty for our organisation moving forward.

“Whatever Benji chooses to do in 2021 — whether that is playing football or not — will be up to him and I have no doubt he will be a success.

“He is a terrific player and person and will unequivocally have the full admiration and respect of this organisation in whatever he does next in life.”

