BEN Global Airdrop to Galvanize Thousands of Students in September

GAME Credits, a blockchain gaming network and one of this year’s main supporters, has allocated $5,000 USD worth of ERC20 tokens for 1,000 students. This will help students understand how their favorite video games could benefit from having internal, blockchain-based currencies.

“BEN has been a leader in blockchain education and empowerment for many years now. GAME Credits also believes in in the future and education and working with institutions of higher learning is a large part of our culture. It only makes sense to take part in the BEN Global Airdrop, which helps further the ethos that BEN has established of cultivating the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs” – Jason Cassidy, CEO of GAME Credits.

The BEN Global Airdrop is an initiative developed in partnership with the GDA Group of Companies, an institution that fosters financial technology, blockchain, digital assets, and other disruptive technology businesses.

About BEN

The Blockchain Education Network (BEN) is a global network of blockchain students, clubs, professors, and alumni founded in 2014. BEN provides accessible blockchain educational resources, free and discounted conference tickets, jobs and internship opportunities, as well as an online and offline community for all its members. BEN has over 2,350 students who have gone through the program across 400 universities in over 96 countries. BEN’s team is spread across the USA, Canada, Italy, Turkey, India, Colombia, Australia, Dubai, Vietnam, and more.