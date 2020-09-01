Behold, Nvidia’s 3080 GPU: 2x 2080 power, starting at $699 on Sept. 17

Nvidia’s new “flagship” GPU, the RTX 3080.

Bi-directional cooler design, as we’ve seen in leaks.

Nvidia

CEO Jensen Huang posed with every newly announced GPU in his kitchen.

Nvidia’s sales pitch for the 3080’s power: “twice” the 2080, exceeds the 2080 Ti.

Lots of sizzle-reel footage of the cooling system in action, promising a quieter high-powered GPU.

Will cooling in your case resemble this? Nvidia sure hopes so.

Nvidia

The $1,499 RTX 3090, meanwhile, is meant for a ridiculous performance target:

…as in, 8K resolutions and 60fps performance.

Nvidia didn’t show sexy zooms of this beast’s demanding triple-slot design.

Down at the $500 level is the RTX 3070, which somehow promises to exceed the $1,000+ RTX 2080 Ti at a far lower price of $499.

Huang holds heat.

RTX 3070 for 1440p, 60fps, RTX-enabled gaming. RTX 3080 for the same at 4K.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the RTX 3080 as Nvidia’s “new flagship” GPU on Tuesday morning, confirming over a month of leaked rumors and card designs. This was met with a flurry of other hardware, app, and software partnership announcements, but arguably the biggest numbers out of today’s event came in the form of performance and price.

Huang alleged that the RTX 3080 will “double” the performance of the $1,200+ RTX 2080 GPU while starting at $699, with hardware going on sale September 17. Next to that, Huang announced the RTX 3070, whose power will reportedly exceed the RTX 2080 Ti while starting at only $499.

After these, the three-slot RTX 3090 was announced without any aspirations of value, with a September 24 launch starting at a whopping $1499. This was followed by a sizzle reel of fans playing recent RTX-enabled 3D games at 8K resolution and “60 frames per second.”

The next generation of Nvidia GPU architecture: Ampere.

It’s not a GPU reveal event without a zoom on some silicon.

The RTX-specific cores, broken out with comparisons to Turing’s RTX line.

Generic performance comparisons without specific GPUs or price points listed? Oh, Nvidia.

RTX IO, another proprietary Nvidia tech, designed to reduce time for loading of in-game assets.

The beginning of the event talked about some applications of Ampere’s built-in AI tensor cores.

Arguably the most compelling is a new modeling system that can work with reduced light-ray information and generate realistic, accurate color models—thus enabling more RTX effects with fewer light sources to render.

In another example, the GPU is touted as able to look at webcam footage and translate it into convincing motion capture.

Software announcements met the GPU announcements. First, a studio for building “machinima” videos using game assets and other RTX-powered effects.

Next, a suite of streamer-friendly apps that manage noise reduction, green-screen effects for people without green screens, and automatic camera-following. (This stuff is already enabled to some extent in an average Zoom install, so we’re curious if the same thing, leveraging an RTX GPU, will perform better by default.)

A new series of Nvidia-sponsored monitors will including mouse connections directly into the monitor for the sake of lag reduction.

A chart telling you how much more l33t your gameplay will be with an RTX monitor.

Oh, and Fortnite is getting RTX effects at some point in the future. Because of course people want to partner with Fortnite.

This is a breaking report. Developing…

Listing image by Nvidia