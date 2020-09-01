Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin Breaks Her Silence on Garrett Yrigoyen Split

She clarified that ending their engagement was not the result of any one reason.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision,” the reality star said. “It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it—to any relationship, there’s a lot of layers.”

The star, who met Yrigoyen on the 14th season of the hit ABC series, declined to share any more specifics. “It’s not for me to divulge details,” she said. “It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now, but for anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it’s never easy. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions. You have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it’s taken either of us so long to say anything.”

Kufrin explained that they both have had some time to digest their decision. “Now that we’ve finally kind of come to terms with it and have been able to sit in this decision for a little bit, we’ve realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person,” Kufrin shared. However, she noted that “sometimes people’s paths just go different ways.”