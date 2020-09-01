Bachelor Nation’s Taylor Nolan Says She’s Exploring “Poly-Type Relationships”

Taylor Nolan‘s journey to find love continues.

The Bachelor alum gave fans an update on her current relationship status during the Aug. 31 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!. When asked about her love life, the therapist told Chris Harrison she’s “pretty single and safely mingling.”

“It’s been a really interesting last kind of two and a half-ish years of experimenting and of exploring kind of what kind of a relationship I want to be in,” she said. “So, I’ve definitely kind of experimented more with poly-type relationships. And love doesn’t have to present itself in this fairy-tale, heterosexual, non-monogamous dynamic. Like, it can look many different ways.”

“You know, if you’re hot, you’re hot,” she added. “Like, trans people are hot, non-binary people are hot, men are hot, women are hot. Like, it’s a full spectrum of attractiveness.”

Harrison then asked the season 21 star if she’s dating anyone.

“No, no,” she replied, “but, you know, that’s what vibrators are for.”