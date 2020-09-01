AT,T looks to sell digital ad unit: WSJ By

Matilda Coleman
() – AT,amp;T Inc (N:) is exploring a sale of its digital advertising unit Xandr, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AT,amp;T declined to comment on the report https://on.wsj.com/31NMV48. Shares of the company fell more than 1% in morning trading.

Sale discussions are at an early stage and may not ultimately result in a sale, the report added.

AT,amp;T launched Xandr in 2018 to offer partners a better way to target ads to consumers using data collected from phone, internet and TV services.

Ad agency executives who spoke with earlier this year have viewed Xandr’s progress as slow, citing few new product offerings for advertisers since its launch.

