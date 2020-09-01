Athletics-Mariners series finale Thursday postponed in wake of positive coronavirus test

MLB confirmed on Tuesday that Thursday’s tilt between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners, originally scheduled to be the finale of a three-game series, is postponed “out of an abundance of caution” after at least one member of the A’s tested positive for the virus before Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros.

The league previously called off the first two fixtures of the midweek series between Oakland and Seattle due to coronavirus concerns.

Oakland hasn’t played since a Saturday doubleheader with Houston. The A’s are scheduled to host the San Diego Padres on Friday.

MLB added that Oakland has not returned any additional positive test results since Sunday but that further testing is required before the A’s can return to action.

The A’s and Mariners will play a doubleheader on Sept. 14 in Seattle and a second twin bill in Oakland on Sept. 26 to account for the scratched contests.

Earlier in the day, MLB cleared Houston to begin its planned three-game series with the Texas Rangers.