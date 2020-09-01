Apple Working on New Apple TV With Faster Processor and Remote Equipped With Find My

Apple is working on a new version of the Apple TV that includes an upgraded remote with Find My-like capabilities, reports Bloomberg. The tidbit was shared in a wider report on Apple’s fall product launch plans.



Apple has been rumored to be working on an upgrade to the 4K ‌Apple TV‌ for some time, and it’s been believed that the device could launch at any time, but Bloomberg says that the new set-top box might not ship until 2021.

Along with a faster processor for gaming, the upgraded ‌Apple TV‌ is expected to include a redesigned remote, which is something that we’ve heard in prior rumors. The new remote is said to have a feature similar to Find My iPhone, which would make a lost remote easier to locate within the house.

We don’t know much else about the ‌Apple TV‌ from prior rumors, except that it might come with higher capacity 64 and 128GB storage options.

Bloomberg does not provide details on when the new ‌Apple TV‌ might launch in 2021, but given that signs of the device have been popping up in betas since January 2020, it could see a launch early in the year.