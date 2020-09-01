Apple Pay With Express Transit Mode Goes Live for D.C. Metro Riders

Apple Pay with Express Transit mode today appears to have gone live for the Washington Metro.

reader Errin submitted screenshots showing the SmarTrip fare card ready for public transport use in the Wallet app on iPhone. Several Twitter users have also shared news of the card appearing in the Wallet app for them, too.

‌Apple Pay‌ SmarTrip is live in Wallet. Add virtual or transfer plastic cards pic.twitter.com/C4aofLn4jH

— Ata Distance (@Kanjo) September 1, 2020

Riders in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area should now be able to add their reloadable SmarTrip fare card to the Wallet app, and simply hold their ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch near a contactless payment reader at Metrorail stations or on Metrobus buses to pay their fare.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced in December 2019 that ‌Apple Pay‌ with Express Transit would be coming to the Washington Metro this year.

Express Transit mode allows for tap-and-go payment, eliminating the need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. The device does not need to be waked or unlocked, either.