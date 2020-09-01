amazon wow salary days: Wow Salary Days on Amazon starts today, up to 50% off on TVs, washing machines and other appliances – Latest News

E-commerce platform Amazon has announced Wow Salary Days on its platform. The three-day long has started today and will continue till September 3. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can avail discounts on home appliances includingTVs,washing machines,refrigerators and more. There are exchange offers as well during the sale.

During Wow Salary Days, Amazon customers can avail discounts on products from brands such as LG, Bosch, Bajaj, Bose, Sony, Dell, Mi Android TVs, Hometown, Duroflex, Sleepwell & more. They can also avail affordable finance options like no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Bank of Baroda credit card holders can avail 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 7,500. The offer will also be applicable for EMI purchases as well.

In the sale, buyers will get up to 50% off on home appliances. Newly launched washing machines from White – Westinghouse, Toshiba and Foxsky will be available at starting price of Rs 7,499 on Amazon. There is up to 35% off on refrigerators from brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more. As part of the ongoing sale, Amazon customers can save up to 40% off on air conditioners from top brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Godrej, Sanyo and more.

In the

television category, there is a discount of up to 35%. Premium TVs are up for purchase with up to 30$ off, while the 4K TVs are selling with up to 35% off. No-cost EMI for up to 18 months will also be available. Additionally, buyers can purchase premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon with upto 9 months No-cost EMI. There is a discount of up to 50% on speakers. Soundbars, on the other hand are available at Rs 5,000 onwards in the sale. There is up to 60% off on cameras and accessories. In the PC device category, buyers can avail up to 50% off on computing devices and accessories, up to 40% off on laptops and gaming essentials. Buyers will also get up to 40% off on smartwatches and up to 40% off on Hard drives & SSDs.

