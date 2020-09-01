Lauren Kaori Gurley / VICE:
Amazon is spying on private Facebook Groups for Flex drivers in US, UK, and Spain, monitoring for complaints and labor actions, per internal reports left online — The company is surveilling dozens of private Facebook groups in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain …
Amazon is spying on private Facebook Groups for Flex drivers in US, UK, and Spain, monitoring for complaints and labor actions, per internal reports left online (Lauren Kaori Gurley/VICE)
Lauren Kaori Gurley / VICE: