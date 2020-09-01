Alvin Kamara trade rumors: Saints ‘open to trading’ their star running back

The Alvin Kamara contract situation in New Orleans appears to have escalated quickly.

On the heels of the 25-year-old missing multiple practices over the past week, a string of unexcused absences reportedly tied to his entering a contract year, ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Tuesday reported that the Saints are “open to trading” Kamara should an offer present itself.

Kamara is scheduled to earn just $2.133 million in 2020, the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after New Orleans selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In terms of cash, that 2020 salary places him in a tie for 30th among NFL running backs.

IYER: Best fits for Leonard Fournette after release from Jaguars

Fellow top NFL running backs Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry, for example, each will earn north of $15 million in 2020 on recently extended contracts.

Kamara’s recent absences from Saints practices have come as a surprise given his previously lax attitude toward his contract situation.

“It’ll happen when it happens,” Kamara said when New Orleans’ training camp opened last month. “It’s never been something … like I didn’t come in (to the NFL) thinking about like, ‘Ooh, I can’t wait ’til I get a contract.’ It’s like, ‘I’m playing, and when that comes, it’s gonna be well deserved and it’s gonna be perfect timing for it.’

“It’s just not something that’s at the forefront of my day. It’s not something I wake up thinking about.”

Whether Kamara’s attitude about his deal has changed is unknown, but a cryptic message posted on his Twitter account in mid-August led some to believe a contract dispute was on the horizon.

Kamara, who has averaged 6.1 yards per touch through his three-year career, missed two games last season while dealing with knee and ankle injuries.

The new collective bargaining agreement the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed upon in the spring states that a player would lose an accrued season if he “failed to perform his contract services for the club for a material period of time.” The Saints also can fine Kamara up to $40,000 for each day he misses.

Should Kamara hold out for an extended period and lose an accrued season in 2020, he would become a restricted free agent in 2021 rather than an unrestricted free agent.