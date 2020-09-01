Akshay Kumar’s startup wants you to take your health seriously

We all are aware about Akshay Kumar’s obsession for fitness. The actor is extremely disciplined about his health and always puts in the extra effort in looking after his body.

Keeping his passion for fitness in mind, the actor made an investment in the Mumbai based tech startup GOQii. Founded in 2014, the startup creates smart wearable devices that can keep track of essentials for fitness enthusiasts like heart rate, calories burnt, steps taken etc. Through the devices, the startup creates a personalised ecosystem with coaching, scheduling health checkups and creating a health locker.

Akshay came on board not only as an investor but also a strategic advisor.