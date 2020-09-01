Ajay Devgn shares his fitness secrets and you got to read them!



Ajay Devgn is one of the fittest actors in B-town. Even at his age, he flaunts his perfectly toned body, gets out of the water showing his six-pack abs (remember Singham) and his toned muscles and beefy avatar can give the 20 somethings a run for their money.



Ajay Devgn’s fitness regime and fitness gyaan is very simple. He believes that fitness is important and hence the actor takes it very seriously. Speaking to us about his fitness and health, the actor says that there was one point of time in his career that he had felt he had put on weight and was feeling bloated. But the actor took it upon himself quickly and decided to work on his body. Since then Ajay Devgn has not looked back and keeps pushing the envelope for himself to look at his physical best.

When asked to give some fitness tips that he follows, here’s what the superstar had to say, “Train daily for at least an hour and 30 minutes. One hour of weight training followed by cardio gives best results. Also don’t take too much rest between workout sessions.” The actor further serves fitness motivation for his admirers and our readers as he says, “Focus on every body part to get the desired muscular look. Opt for a combination of weights and circuit supersets. Push-ups and pull-ups always yield good results and also drink plenty of water when working out.” Now when Ajay Devgn gives some fitness tips, you better note them down. And follow them asap.