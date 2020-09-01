AirPods Studio: Everything We Know

Active Noise Cancellation

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s over-ear headphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation, a high-end feature baked into the Beats Studio 3 headphones, Solo Pro headphones, and the AirPods Pro.

Active Noise Cancellation is designed to cut down on ambient noise so you can focus on what you’re listening to. If it mimics ANC on the AirPods Pro, there will be a transparency mode that will enable noise cancelling features, but with an option to continue to hear what’s going on around you.

Transparency Mode will also be available to allow users to hear what’s going on around them.

Sound Quality

Sound quality is expected to be better than the sound quality of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, but no specifics about sound have been rumored so far.

Head and Neck Detection

The AirPods and the AirPods Pro have an ear detection feature that stops the music when an AirPod is removed. AirPods Studio are said to have similar features that detect whether the headphones are on the head or the neck, playing content when the headphones are worn on the head.

When the headphones are moved down to the neck, the sensor will presumably pause the music that’s playing.

Orientation Detection

AirPods Studio will have a sensor that’s able to detect left and right ears for routing audio channels, which means there will be no right or wrong side for wearing the headphones.

Equalizer Settings

Apple hasn’t introduced equalizer controls for the AirPods or AirPods Pro, but equalizer options may be available for the AirPods Studio. Pairing the AirPods Studio with a Mac or iOS device will unlock custom equalizer settings with low, medium, and high frequency adjustments available.