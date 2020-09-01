AFL Grand Final news | Game must finally be played under lights

It’s become an annual debate: continue to hold the Grand Final during the day, as has been the tradition for over a hundred years, or trial a night setting for the season’s biggest game and in turn, create a spectacle which rivals the biggest world’s sporting events.

While long desired by broadcasters in a bid to capitalise on the biggest potential audience, the AFL has long been hesitant about moving footy’s biggest day. That’s despite admitting previously that a night Grand Final sometime in the future was “inevitable”.

Well, in 2020 that inevitability has finally arrived.

In a year in which nothing about the season has been traditional, the time has come for the AFL Commision to rip off the band aid and tick off a night Grand Final. And while the Gabba is set to be announced as the venue for the Grand Final today, a question mark remains over the precise timeslot.

The timing has never been better. In a season which has resembled nothing previously, with a 17-game fixture, 16-minute quarters, unique timeslots and teams travelling with opponents, the opportunity to trial a night Grand Final has never felt more right.

Of course, some will say there should NEVER be a night Grand Final and despite this abnormal year, maintain their go-to arguments. Let me address some of those.

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin holds the premiership trophy aloft after last year’s AFL Grand Final. (The Age)

‘A day Grand Final is tradition’

Absolutely it is, but like anything, tradition changes and evolves.

Our game’s fixture has always evolved. Friday night matches (now the weekend’s marquee time slot) were non-existent until 1985 and from the traditional fixture of all matches on a Saturday afternoon, the regular round now consists of eight different time slots, of which only three are during the day. And across the first three weeks of the final series, each match is either at night or twilight.

Tradition would suggest the Grand Final must be at the MCG too. We know that won’t be the case this year but that tradition was broken 29 year ago, when in 1991 the match was held at Waverley Park.

Tradition should be valued and considered, but it’s not a reason to maintain the status quo.

The Gabba in Brisbane will host this year’s AFL Grand Final and it should be under lights. (Getty)

‘The Grand Final is a better spectacle during the day’

In general, afternoon matches aren’t impacted by the dewy, slippery conditions we’re often accustomed to seeing at night. Thus, the argument that skills and the overall look of the match is better during the afternoon.

It’s a fair argument. But, meteorological factors such as sun glare, rain and wind can also impact the standard of a match during the day. There’s no guarantees.

Remember too, a night Grand Final doesn’t just come from nowhere.

This season, 70 per cent of all matches played so far have either been at night or twilight. It’s a time slot players are well and truly accustomed to playing.

And if anything, teams are more likely to have played more at night this season than during the day.

Richmond’s Marlion Pickett during his fairytale Grand Final appearance last year, in beaming sunshine. (Getty)

‘Why do we have to be like America?’

Comparisons between the NFL Super Bowl and AFL Grand Final are inevitable given both are the pinnacle of their respective sports.

But why is it a bad thing to take ideas from the Super Bowl (the world’s most watched annual sporting event) and incorporate them into our biggest game? It’s not so much about “being like America” but more about enhancing our event into the best possible spectacle.

I agree, the game itself is what we’re tuning in for but at night, the pre-match and half-time entertainment, visual effects and fireworks all enhance an event being beamed around the world.

I know people will say, “We don’t even need the entertainment and fireworks”, but it’s about catering to a broader audience and making the Grand Final an unmissable event, whether you’re an ardent footy fan or simply a casual observer.

And who wouldn’t want a “Half-time Show” featuring Australian talent!

NFL Super Bowl 54 half-time performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. (AAP)

‘It’s on too late for families’

This is my personal favourite excuse for not having a night Grand Final.

A match starting at 7.30pm this year will be over by 9.45pm. Surely, for one Saturday night, the family can stay up late (that’s if 9.45 is even late) and watch the season-ending spectacular.

I can understand frustration with night games on a school night but on a Saturday night, for the biggest game of the year? Surely the kids can stay up!

Whether it’s played at 2pm, 7pm or 3am, the AFL Grand Final will be the most-watched match of the year. However, by staging it at night, the overall spectacle can be enhanced significantly, making it an event like no other. Musicians, performers, visual effects and fireworks all add to the experience for those at the ground and at home.

The unique circumstances in which the AFL finds itself in 2020 means there’s never been a better time to trial a Grand Final under lights.

And, if you doubt its merits, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised come October 24.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes.