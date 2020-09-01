Adelaide Crows stun woeful Hawks

The Adelaide Crows have notched their first win of the season with an 83-48 thrashing of the Hawks.

The Crows who hadn’t won a game since Augst 3 last year entered the match as underdogs but led from start to finish, as Hawthorn suffered their fifth consecutive loss.

Brothers Brad (27 disposals) and Matt Crouch (32 disposals) stood tall in Adelaide’s midfield as the forwards got to work tallying their biggest score of the season.

Darcy Fogarty, Taylor Walker, Chayce Jones and Harry Schoenberg all kicked two goals each for Adelaide.

AFL Rd 15 – Hawthorn v Adelaide (Getty)

“It’s a nice feeling, bit of a forgotten feeling really,” Crows skipper Rory Sloane said after the match.

“Great to get some reward for a lot of hard work.”

Today’s win also hands Matthew Nicks his first victory and Sloane said he had no doubts the rookie coach would be a “happy man” after the victory.

“It’s been the toughest year for a rookie coach to come in for a first-year,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure he will be a happy man tonight.

“We’re finally seeing some improvement in this back half of the year and hopefully the next three games are similar.

“The confidence is growing each week.”

Ben Keays scores for the Crows