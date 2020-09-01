A leading antitrust scholar says Google's ad marketplace should be regulated as it both runs the market and competes as its biggest buyer and seller (Gilad Edelman/Wired)

Gilad Edelman / Wired:

A leading antitrust scholar says Google’s ad marketplace should be regulated as it both runs the market and competes as its biggest buyer and seller  —  A leading antitrust scholar says yes.  Congress may be listening.  —  The days of suit-clad men shouting out orders on the bustling floors …

