A deep dive into crypto’s most notorious Ponzi scheme By Cointelegraph

OneCoin: A deep dive into crypto’s most notorious Ponzi scheme



The latest ruling in the class-action lawsuit against OneCoin has dismissed Konstantin Ignatov, co-founder of OneCoin, as a defendant after he agreed to testify against his sister. Ignatov is the brother of Ruja Ignatova, the infamous leader and face of OneCoin also known as “Cryptoqueen.” Ignatova disappeared in 2017 and has since managed to evade authorities and the general public.

While Ignatov was dismissed from the lawsuit initiated by defrauded OneCoin investors, court documents indicate that this same case will continue to target Ignatova. Both siblings are still the defendants in another legal action brought by the United States Department of Justice, which could see them face up to 90 years in prison.

