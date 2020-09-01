’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paul Staehle Announces He’s Expecting Baby Boy With Wife Karine Martins

Instagram

The TLC star hinted at the baby No. 2 in his previous post on the photo-sharing platform in which he showed regrets for all the drama between him and his estranged wife.

“90 Day Fiance” star Paul Staehle has taken to his Instagram account to make a bittersweet announcement. The reality TV star revealed on Monday, August 31 that his estranged wife Karine Martins is pregnant with a baby boy, whom he assumed he would never be able to meet.

“For everyone thinking I am chasing Karine in Brazil, Karine is in Indiana USA,” he wrote on Instagram Story after sharing footage from Brazil. “Karine is not in Brazil. I knew that when I traveled here.”

“I came here alone to clean and organize our Brazil home. It needs to be sanitary and baby safe. I have been keeping busy since she left. I finished cleaning and organizing [our] USA house, so now I am doing the same thing in Brazil. All my work is on the Internet, so as long as I have Internet I can be anywhere. Even court is on the Internet these days,” the Kentucky native added.

Talking about their 17-month-old child, Pierre, he continued, “I have not seen my son since July. Next court date is now in December.” He also appeared to reveal the gender of their second child as he wrote, “I will not see my sons for a very long time. I have to cope the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. … I have lost my sons. That being said, I think I am mentally doing what is best staying constructive and busy.”

Paul hinted at the baby No. 2 in his previous post on the photo-sharing platform in which he showed regrets for all the drama between him and Karine. “I regret taking for granted my family would be together forever and live happily ever after,” the TLC star, who was hit with a restraining order last month after an altercation at the couple’s home, shared.

“I never want to date or remarry to ever feel this pain again. To not be a part of your childrens’ life, born and unborn, is beyond painful,” he added.