8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon’s Podcast Cannon’s Class

3. On the importance of family:

After discussing his net worth and longtime goals of being recognized as a billionaire by Bloomberg and Forbes, Kanye said “The accomplishment was to be—to have that—and still be sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter.”

“Like, I had a friend that said, ‘You’re not enjoying it.’ Well, what’s the ‘it?’ Because North don’t read Forbes,” he told Nick. “She just know if daddy is home or not. If I’m away from two weeks, she’ll be like ‘Dad, I miss you.'”

Kanye continued, “It’s like, family is just the key to the world, period—from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world…the culture of humanity needs to be family. A culture of family. But the design of our cities, the design of our schools, there’s a lot of things designed to not promote family; they’re designed to create separation.”