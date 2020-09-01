48 Pictures That Show How Weird 2002 Was

And Britney Spears with a fan.

Christina Aguilera in her full-on “Dirrty” era, chaps and all!

Tom Cruise when he dated Penelope Cruz.

Brad and Jen still as a couple, but this time Brad has a raggedy-ass beard.

Brad and Jen as a couple.

Britney Spears presenting an award with the legendary Verne Troyer.

The Rock admiring his wax figure’s pleather outfit.

SMG in more weird jeans and FPJ looking fine as usual.

The Rock with hair and Mandy Moore.

Celine Dion with Cher in John Travolta drag at VH1’s Diva’s Live .

Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy as a couple.

The Elvis Presley of the early 2000s, Avril Lavigne.

The “Lady Marmalade” girls (minus Kim) with their Grammys.

Kelly Clarkson and her chunky-ass highlights.

Christina Aguilera awkwardly giving an award to Eminem, which was just mean, because they hated each other.

Just, like, this picture of what Times Square looked like every Monday–Friday from 3–4 p.m.

Fat Joe clutching Ashanti while performing at MTV’s Spring Break.

Justin Timberlake wearing a fedora made out of thick felt.

*Like, I’m pretty sure those were curtains.

Carson Daly playing third wheel to Shane West and Mandy Moore while they promote A Walk to Remember .

The Olsen twins doing their best Romy and Michele impression.

Jimmy Fallon doing his best Enrique Iglesias impression at the VMAs.

Just, like, this cute picture of Hilary and Lalaine.

A very awkward picture of Eve and Katie Holmes on the set of TRL .

Samantha Mumba proudly showing off her two flip phones.

Let’s also take a moment to acknowledge this iconic B2K matching outfit ensemble.

Jessica Biel as the fifth member of B2K.

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Chris Kirkpatrick equally in awe at something.

Amanda Bynes and Frankie Muniz at the premiere of Bad Liar .

It was iconic, I’ll tell you.

What was fashion even?

How pants stayed on, we’ll never know.

Paris Hilton and some jeans literally hanging on by threads.

‘s favorite “couple you totally forgot ever dated,” Sandy Bullock and Ryan Gosling.

Beyoncé and Mike Myers dancing together on a chain-link fence.

Jennifer Lopez and her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck, at the end of 2002.

Jennifer Lopez and her first husband, Cris Judd, in the beginning of 2002.

Chad Michael Murray, Lindsay Lohan, and another very long scarf.

Lindsay Lohan in a velour tracksuit with a very long scarf.

The cast of the Academy Award–winning movie, Crossroads .

All of the following happened in 2002…

From Crossroads to jeans held up by strings, 2002 was a very strange year.

