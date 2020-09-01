48 Pictures That Show How Weird 2002 Was

From Crossroads to jeans held up by strings, 2002 was a very strange year.

All of the following happened in 2002…


1.

The cast of the Academy Award–winning movie, Crossroads.


2.

Lindsay Lohan in a velour tracksuit with a very long scarf.


3.

Chad Michael Murray, Lindsay Lohan, and another very long scarf.


4.

Hilary Duff wearing a Canadian tuxedo combined with string-up wrestling shorts.


5.

Jennifer Lopez and her first husband, Cris Judd, in the beginning of 2002.


6.

Jennifer Lopez and her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck, at the end of 2002.


7.

Beyoncé and Mike Myers dancing together on a chain-link fence.


8.

‘s favorite “couple you totally forgot ever dated,” Sandy Bullock and Ryan Gosling.


9.

Paris Hilton and some jeans literally hanging on by threads.

10.

How pants stayed on, we’ll never know.


11.

What was fashion even?


It was iconic, I’ll tell you.

12.

Legendary early 2000s VJs: Damien, Hillary, and Quddus.


13.

Fake lesbians, Tatu.


14.

Amanda Bynes and Frankie Muniz at the premiere of Bad Liar.


15.

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Chris Kirkpatrick equally in awe at something.


16.

Jessica Biel as the fifth member of B2K.


17.

Let’s also take a moment to acknowledge this iconic B2K matching outfit ensemble.

18.

Samantha Mumba proudly showing off her two flip phones.


19.

A very awkward picture of Eve and Katie Holmes on the set of TRL.


20.

Just, like, this cute picture of Hilary and Lalaine.


21.

Two-hit wonder, Dream.


22.

Jimmy Fallon doing his best Enrique Iglesias impression at the VMAs.


23.

The Olsen twins doing their best Romy and Michele impression.


24.

Jennifer Lopez in full Juicy track.


25.

Carson Daly playing third wheel to Shane West and Mandy Moore while they promote A Walk to Remember.


26.

Brittany Murphy in full denim.


27.

Michelle Branch in a full curtain*.


*Like, I’m pretty sure those were curtains.

28.

Justin Timberlake wearing a fedora made out of thick felt.


29.

Fat Joe clutching Ashanti while performing at MTV’s Spring Break.


30.

Just, like, this picture of what Times Square looked like every Monday–Friday from 3–4 p.m.


31.

Christina Aguilera awkwardly giving an award to Eminem, which was just mean, because they hated each other.


32.

Destiny’s Child wearing styles by Tina.


33.

Kelly Clarkson and her chunky-ass highlights.


34.

The “Lady Marmalade” girls (minus Kim) with their Grammys.

35.

The Elvis Presley of the early 2000s, Avril Lavigne.

36.

Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy as a couple.


37.

Celine Dion with Cher in John Travolta drag at VH1’s Diva’s Live.


38.

Jessica Alba, Rosie O’Donnell, and Steve Irwin.

39.

The Rock with hair and Mandy Moore.

40.

SMG in more weird jeans and FPJ looking fine as usual.

41.

The Rock admiring his wax figure’s pleather outfit.


42.

Baby Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint.


43.

Britney Spears presenting an award with the legendary Verne Troyer.

44.

Brad and Jen as a couple.


45.

Brad and Jen still as a couple, but this time Brad has a raggedy-ass beard.

46.

Tom Cruise when he dated Penelope Cruz.

47.

Christina Aguilera in her full-on “Dirrty” era, chaps and all!


48.

And Britney Spears with a fan.

