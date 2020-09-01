17-year-old charged in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 2 in Natick

A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with the alleged hit-and-run crash in Natick that injured two pedestrians in mid-August.

The unidentified juvenile is being charged with two counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, and one count each of leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to stop, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office. Authorities also filed an immediate threat with the state Registry of Motor Vehicles.

During the Aug. 18 crash, authorities allege the suspect was under the influence of marijuana when the Chevy Silverado he was driving jumped the curb and struck the two pedestrians while they were walking on the sidewalk along Washington Avenue, near the Summer Street intersection, a release from the district attorney said. At the of the crash, there were two other juveniles in the vehicle. The suspect vehicle was found parked at a Holliston residence after the crash.

The crash injured 51-year-old Kimberly Gunner, and her husband, Andrew Colbert, 39, both of Natick. Gunner and Colbert were rushed to trauma centers. Gunner remains hospitalized, according to the release. As of a week ago Sunday, she was “still fighting for her life,” family told The Boston Globe. Colbert was treated and released. A GoFundMe set up for them by family has raised over $130,000.

The suspect is set for a Sept. 10 arraignment. Court proceedings for juveniles are closed to the public.