10 UCF players opt out of fall football season

University of Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel announced that 10 players had opted out of the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic, including two players who were potentially slated to start for the team.

Cornerback Tay Gowan and defensive tackle Kalia Davis, two of the players who opted out, both started games for the Knights last season. Backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., who was the projected starter before getting hurt ahead of the 2019 season, is also one of the players skipping the season.

Heupel voiced his support of the players, saying that he respects each of them making his choice regarding the upcoming season.

“We’ve tried to educate our guys continuously as to what the practices are,” Heupel told reporters. “Educate them as to what we’re doing here to keep them as safe as possible. Each of these kids who chose to opt out have different reasons behind their decisions. They’re valid, they’re real, and we support those guys and we’ll continue to help them.”

Several conferences have postponed their football seasons, determining that there is too much risk to try and play in the midst of a national pandemic. However, the AAC is among those conferences that are determined to start on time, believing that protocols put in place will be enough to keep players and personnel safe.

Cornerback Devunte Dawson; defensive back Elijah Benoit; offensive linemen Allan Adams, Lamarius Benson and Adrian Medley; and defensive linemen Mason Cholewa and Kendrick Wilson are the other UCF players who have opted out for the fall football season.