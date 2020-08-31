Zlatan Ibrahimovic extends AC Milan contract

Eccentric striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t going anywhere this summer.

On Monday, Serie A side AC Milan confirmed that the 38-year-old forward has extended his deal by one year. Per ESPN, Ibrahimovic was out of contract at the conclusion of last season.

Ibrahimovic has starred for a handful of European clubs throughout his career, and he returned to Milan, where he played in the early 2010s, on a free transfer from Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy last December. He tallied 10 goals and five assists in 18 Serie A appearances during the 2019-20 season.

Often viewed as a mercenary more concerned with self-promotion than with helping clubs achieve team success, Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to accumulate at least 10 goals during any Serie A campaign. He had teased that he could leave Milan and the Italian top flight earlier this summer.