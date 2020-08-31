YFI price soars to $38.8K hitting $1B market cap — can it go higher? By Cointelegraph

YFI price soars to $38.8K hitting $1B market cap — can it go higher?
Yearn.finance’s native token YFI has surged by more than 75% in the last 24-hours, achieving a new all-time high at $38,883 on Binance in its (USDT) pair. The strong upside move also brought the DeFi-token’s market capitalization above $1 billion.
The general sentiment around YFI from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) enthusiasts remains seemingly positive. IDEOVC’s Ian Lee pinpointed yearn.finance’s developer Andre Cronje’s fast-paced product releases as a positive long-term catalyst for YFI.
