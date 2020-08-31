Why a podium finish would leave Daniel Ricciardo with mixed feelings

The surge of optimism surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s chances at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix is likely to leave the Australian with mixed feelings as he looks ahead to a move to McLaren in 2021.

Ricciardo finished fourth in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, leading home his teammate Esteban Ocon in fifth, in arguably Renault’s strongest performance since they returned to the sport in 2016.

Had the race run another lap Ricciardo would have been seriously threatening Max Verstappen’s third place, such was the Australian’s pace at the end of the race.

It bodes well for another strong performance this weekend at Monza, where Ricciardo finished fourth last year, with his then-teammate Nico Hulkenberg in fifth, albeit well behind race winner Charles Leclerc.

Daniel Ricciardo on his way to fourth place in the Belgian Grand Prix. (Getty)

Ricciardo is already suggesting team boss Cyril Abiteboul should be nervous about the tattoo he promised to get should the Australian stand on the podium this year.

“I saw some mock-ups of the Tyson face tat on Cyril,” Ricciardo said. “But I think he chooses the placement, so it’s definitely not going to be on his face!

“I wouldn’t be cruel and get him like a rubber duck or something. I’ll get him, I think, something so it’s a good memory, so I guess maybe the destination where the podium happens. So something to do with that, whether it’s that circuit or that city in that country. We’ll see.

“Or a shoe maybe, a Shoey. We will cross that bridge when we get there, but I am sure I will be flooded with ideas.”

The Belgian result didn’t move Renault up from sixth spot in the Constructors’ Championship, but it did put the team within striking distance of McLaren in third, Racing Point in fourth and Ferrari in fifth. A repeat of Renault’s 4-5 finish this weekend in Monza would likely move the team to fourth in the championship, if not third.

And there’s the issue for Ricciardo. Renault’s performance in recent races has been superior to McLaren’s, the team he’ll drive for in 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo leads Alex Albon at the Belgian Grand Prix. (AP)

As Wide World of Sports first explored back in May, when Ricciardo announced his decision to leave Renault for McLaren, the accepted wisdom in F1 is that you don’t win world titles with customer engines.

McLaren, who switch from Renault to Mercedes engines in 2021, will always be at a disadvantage to the works Mercedes team. By contrast, as a factory team, Renault has more potential. Whether or not they unlock that potential is another matter, but the fact remains, there’s more upside at Renault. Why else would Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion, agree to return to the sport with the team in 2021?

The Spaniard, who will turn 40 midway through next season, didn’t sign a two-year deal with Renault to make up the numbers. He clearly expects the team to take a big step forward when the new regulations are introduced in 2022.

Fernando Alonso replaces Daniel Ricciardo at Renault in 2021 (AAP)

While Renault has been heading in the right direction in recent weeks, with Ricciardo recording fourth-placed finishes in two of the last four races, McLaren’s star has started to wane. The team is still clinging to third in the Constructors’ Championship, but that result is more on the back of their impressive early season form rather than its recent efforts.

Indeed, since the British Grand Prix a month ago, McLaren has scored just 27 points in four races, compared to Renault’s haul of 47 points.

Ricciardo has already admitted his decision to sign for McLaren was based mainly on 2019 form. COVID-19 forced him into a decision on his future before the delayed 2020 season began, while former world champion Jenson Button says the next two years will “make or break” the Australian’s career.

The reality is, with the 2020 cars to be used once again in 2021, neither McLaren nor Renault are going to be challenging for race wins on a regular basis. Ricciardo’s move from Renault to McLaren is a sideways shift at best.

And while it would be nice to see Alonso return to the sport and run at the front of the field, if the Spaniard was to stand on the top step of the podium it would be a dagger through the hearts of every Australian motorsport fan.