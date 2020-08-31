Who should be the top five picks in the NHL Draft?

With the second NHL Draft Lottery complete, the order has been set with a top five featuring four teams looking to make selections that will immediately impact their teams for the upcoming 2020-21 season. With an original 3.5% chance of obtaining the pick , the New York Rangers were given the first overall selection followed by the Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators again. (The third-overall selection will be made by Ottawa as well as the fifth, due to the Erik Karlsson trade that sent the Swedish defenseman to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the Sharks’ second round pick in 2019 and their first selection in 2020.)

Some franchises in the draft look towards taking team-specific needs in the present or look further down the road and simply take best available in hopes of developing a star. Let’s take a look at who each top five team will take and compare it with who they should take in early October.

1. New York Rangers