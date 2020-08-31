Whitecap Resources to buy NAL Resources for $155 million

Article content continued

The COVID-19 pandemic destroyed fuel demand and left dozens of energy companies without the prospect of drilling their way out of debt or bankrupt, making consolidations a viable solution for many smaller players.

Separately on Monday, Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas company Obsidian Energy Ltd offered two shares for every share of Bonterra Energy Corp.

That would value Bonterra at about $35 million, or $1.06 per share, a 29.3 per cent discount to its Friday close. Bonterra shareholders would own about 48 per cent in the combined company, Obsidian said.

Last month, top independent U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips said it would buy land from Kelt Exploration Ltd. in Canada’s Montney shale oil play in a US$375 million deal.

