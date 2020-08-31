Where to buy a replacement Galaxy Note 20 S Pen

Best answer: If you need a replacement S Pen for the Galaxy Note 20, you can purchase one from Samsung.

Looking for a replacement Galaxy Note 20 S Pen? You have to go to the source It can happen to anyone, where you may end up losing or breaking the S Pen on your brand new Galaxy Note 20. This means that you’ll want to try to get it replaced ASAP, so that you aren’t missing out on the awesome features that the S Pen brings along. With the Note 20, Samsung focused a bit more on the interactions with your display, instead of changing up the overall design. The biggest new change to the S Pen with the Galaxy Note 20 lineup is the vastly-improved latency, coming in at just 9ms for the Note 20 Ultra, along with 26ms of latency for the standard Note 20. Much of this has to do with the difference in display refresh rates, as the smaller Note 20 is limited to 60Hz while the Note 20 Ultra offers up to 120Hz.

Outside of the latency, Samsung added some exciting new options for you to interact with your new phone. The new air gestures make it so you don’t have to be touching your Note 20 in order to navigate around, including the ability to go to the Home Screen, show Recent Apps, open up Screen Capture, and more. Battery life has also been improved — the S Pen is capable of lasting up to 24 hours, whereas the older Note 10’s S Pen was only rated for up to 10 hours of juice. Nonetheless, if you want to replace your S Pen, you’ll have to go to the source and pick one up from Samsung directly. The company has five different colors to choose from, all of which, match the corresponding colors that the Note 20 lineup is available in. Or you could use the S Pen from the Note 10

For the first time since we can remember, the S Pens between the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 20 are interchangeable. The dimensions are exactly the same, and the Note 10’s S Pen clicks into place just like the one that you got with your Note 20. For the most part, you won’t miss out on many of the features that Samsung implemented with its latest smartphone. However, if latency is important to you, it’s something to keep in mind, especially those who have the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Note 10’s S Pen is only rated for 46ms of latency, which could seem like a drag, coming from the vastly-improved Note 20. On the bright side, the Note 10’s S Pen is still bouncing around at various retailers, giving you some more options if you don’t want to go to Samsung directly. Even if you haven’t lost your Note 20’s S Pen but just want a back up, grabbing the one from the Note 10 is a solid choice.

Our pick Samsung Galaxy Note 20 / Ultra

Get all of your work done Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are some of the most impressive devices to hit the smartphone market. From a massive camera array, to the best displays in the business and that frosted back glass, these are a home run for just about anyone.

The one in the box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 S Pen

Slightly improved, vastly superior Samsung has improved many aspects of the S Pen for the Galaxy Note 20, including battery life that lasts up to 24 hours. This is quite impressive when paired up with the long-lasting battery of the Note 20, and the vastly-improved latency when compared to last year’s model.