When Shahid Kapoor bought his dream bike



Shahid Kapoor was recently deemed as the most desired man of 2019. No doubt that last year was a big year for Shahid, as the actor got his first solo blockbuster in the name of Kabir Singh. The film though received backlash for being misogynistic, Shahid Kapoor’s heartfelt performance struck a chord with the audience. But, this is not the only reason why 2019 was special for the actor.



Shahid is extremely fond of bikes and last year he got himself a BMW R1250 GS Adventure, a top of the line bike that costs Rs 18.25 lakh approximately. The actor took to social media to share the news with his fans, along with a picture of the bike. Kudos to you Shahid, for making every dream come true with time.