When Rajkummar Rao asked Indians to follow a healthy diet

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in the industry. The actor has delivered several impressive performances over the years and has gained immense popularity with cinema lovers. Today, as the actor celebrates his special day, we look back at the time when he tried to promote healthier eating habits among his fans.

Rajkummar Rao featured in an infomercial for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). In the video, Rajkummar Rao is seen asking people to take measures to control the intake of salt, sugar and fat in their diet. This is a campaign started by the FSSAI that aims to reduce the intake of salt, sugar and fat by 30% in the diet of the average Indian. Take a look at the video below.

Wise words indeed, Rajkummar.