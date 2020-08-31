West Australian mobile phone driving fines toughest in Australia

West Australian drivers caught using their mobile phones will be hit with $1000 fines, among the toughest in the country.

The tough new fines for drivers who risk death by checking social media, writing texts or watching videos come into effect today.

WA drivers now face the harshest penalties in the country, if they use their phones while driving. ()

Motorists making phone calls or just touching their phones while driving face a $500 fine and will lose three demerit points.

Ride share drivers who need to touch their phone as part of their job are excluded from the laws.

The Royal Automobile Club of WA (RAC) welcomed the increase to mobile phone penalties which, alongside Queensland, are now the harshest in Australia.

A survey of over 400 RAC members found 97 per cent of WA motorists have witnessed other drivers distracted by their phones, while more than one in three admit to engaging in the behaviour themselves.

There were 31 deaths on West Australian roads because of distracted drivers, according to police.

In an RAC survey, 97 per cent of WA motorists said they witnessed other drivers distracted by their phones ()

The RAC survey found more than one in three WA drivers admited to using their mobile phone while driving. ()

RAC’s Will Golsby said the new penalties were a step towards tackling distraction on our roads.

“It takes an average of five seconds to read a text message but just a split second for a life to be changed forever.”