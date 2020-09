It’s a matter of sanitising the stomach – with beer.

That is according to members of the Gobola Church – where congregants drink after services – which celebrated the ban on alcohol being lifted as the country shifted to lockdown Level 2.

Its founder, Tsietsi Makiti, said alcohol connected congregants with God, and when they are under the influence of alcohol, they are under the influence of the holy spirit.

