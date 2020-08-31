[VIDEO] ‘Phineas And Ferb’ Movie: Tiffany Haddish Cameo Explained

RELATED STORIES

Whether you’re aware of it nor not, Tiffany Haddish plays a pretty significant role in the climax of Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe.

Haddish, whose name is catching many Disney+ viewers by surprise when they see it in the closing credits, lends her voice to the movie’s exploding aliens — emphasis on the “exploding” part. As explained by the aliens’ leader, “Candace!” is the sound they make when they suddenly explode from the waist up.

“I wanted to be a part of [the movie] because I love the show,” Haddish reveals in TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes video. “I love Phineas and Ferb. I love how creative they are. I love that the platypus is doing all this crazy stuff, and nobody has any clue that he’s actually an agent for the government.”

As series creator/executive producer Dan Povenmire explains, Haddish’s contribution is “more of a cameo” than a full-on character, “but it’s a really wonderful cameo.”

Haddish, whose exact character name is “The Sound Someone Makes When They Explode From The Waist Up,” says she was born to play a sound effect because she’s “good at making sounds and being effective.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a little dive into Haddish’s unorthodox Phineas and Ferb role, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the movie.