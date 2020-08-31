Victoria reveals date of lockdown roadmap on state’s deadliest day; Confusion over NSW mask guidelines; Ten new cases in NSW, one in Queensland as borders stay closed| Breaking News Today

Victoria’s coronavirus death toll has spiked by 41 after the release of new figures relating to aged care facilities that cover multiple weeks.

Of the new deaths, 33 occurred in the weeks leading up to August 27 but have only just been lodged with the DHHS to be incorporated into official figures.

There were eight people who died of COVID-19 in the hours to yesterday. They were three men and four women in their 70s, seven men and 10 women in their 80s, three men and 13 women in their 90s, and one woman aged over 100.

A total of 565 people have lost their lives to coronavirus in the state.

Victoria recorded 73 new cases yesterday.

“Another week’s data is critically important to make sure that the strategy continues to work and for us to have a better sense of how long it will take to drive these numbers down.”

Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton, said the state’s decline in COVID-19 cases today was “more or less on track”.