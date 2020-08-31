Usher’s Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Instagram

The record executive is photographed sporting a growing baby bump while walking outside a production studio in Los Angeles with the ‘Love in This Club’ singer.

Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. The lovebirds are apparently expecting their first child together as the record executive has recently been spotted sporting a growing baby bump during an outing with her singer boyfriend. Us Weekly first broke the news.

In a photo obtained by the publication, Usher and Jenn could be seen walking outside a production studio in L.A. on Monday, August 31 as her baby bump was full on display. Rocking an all-black outfit complete with several gold necklaces around her neck, Jenn put her hand on the singer’s back while seemingly saying something to him. Meanwhile, Usher simply donned a colorful T-shirt and light blue jeans. He completed his look of the day with a fancy facial mask and black sunglasses.

Us Weekly said of the expecting couple, “They are thrilled and very excited.” On the other hand, neither the “My Boo” singer nor Jenn has made an official announcement about their unborn baby who will be their first child together.

Usher and Jenn were first linked in October last year, when photographer Jennifer Johnson posted on Instagram a photo of him and Jenn together backstage at a concert. In the said photo, the “Yeah” singer was grinning ear to ear as Jenn placed a kiss on his cheek.

Before dating Jenn, Usher was married to Tameka Foster, with whom he shares two children together, and Grace Miguel. He ended his marriage to Grace in 2018, revealing in a joint statement, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”