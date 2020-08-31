US Open 2020 live stream: How to watch all the tennis from anywhere

The US Open 2020 gets underway on August 31, 2020 for tennis fans everywhere. The tournament this year will be a little different considering that no fans will be in the stands this year and the amount of personnel will also be limited in Flushing, NY onsite.

There are always more than a few personal interest stories and storylines to follow and 2020 is no different in that regard. One person to keep an eye on is Kim Clijsters, who last competed in 2012 and has retired from the sport twice. She returns to the tournament with an unranked status and is sure to be fun to watch battle it out. On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic is perfect in 2020 at tour-level matches going 18 for 18.

Will his stream continue at the US Open this year? Be sure to tune in to find out.

US Open 2020: where and when

The US Open 2020 tournament officially kicks off on Monday August 31 with the first round going from 11:00 AM ET to 11:00 PM ET. The full tournament runs from August 31 through September 13 and will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

How to watch the US Open 2020 from anywhere

Although the US Open 202 is available in nearly every region on at least one provider, it may still be difficult to watch locally. If that’s the case, a VPN solution may be the ticket for catching all your tennis needs.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the RNC from outside the U.S.. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch the US Open 2020 in the U.S.

In the U.S., the US Open 2020 is partnered with ESPN as its exclusive broadcast and streaming provider. The tournament, including men’s, women’s, and the wheelchair matches will be shown across ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+. The Tennis Channel will provide limited coverage of the tournament on select days.

This means that with ease you can watch all of the US Open action via Sling TV. Right now, you can sign up for either the Blue or Orange package at just $30 per month.

If you are looking to catch all of the US Open action this year as it happens live, you won’t want to miss out on signing up for Sling. It’s one of the easiest and most affordable ways to get ESPN to watch it from anywhere. $30 at Sling

How to watch the US Open 2020 internationally

The US Open 2020 tournament has partnered with select broadcasters to provide exclusive coverage around the world. The official international schedule is still pending a week before the first match, but we do know what channels and services will be carrying the tennis tournament around the world.

In continental Europe, covering 52 countries, Eurosport will be the exclusive media partner. In Japan, WOWOW holds the exclusive broadcast rights. Viewers in the U.K. and Ireland can watch via Prime Video. Star India will provide access in the Indian subcontinent. Across North Africa and the Middle East, beIN Sports will show the matches. SuperSport is the provider in Sub-Saharan Africa. Fans in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, South America, and Oceania can tune in via ESPN International. Fox Sports is the place to turn to in Southeast Asia. And finally, Canadian fans can view on TSN and RDS.