U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.78% By .com

.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.78%, while the index fell 0.22%, and the index added 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.39% or 4.23 points to trade at 129.04 at the close. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.03% or 0.52 points to end at 50.95 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.13% or 0.15 points to 116.04 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.71% or 3.67 points to trade at 131.87 at the close. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) declined 2.51% or 2.58 points to end at 100.19 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was down 2.26% or 3.98 points to 171.82.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 6.76% to 114.22, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 6.16% to settle at 90.82 and Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.78% to close at 25.00.

The worst performers were HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 7.52% to 23.87 in late trade, Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which lost 6.49% to settle at 15.84 and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:) which was down 5.70% to 22.50 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 171.59% to 34.22, Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 60.63% to settle at 18.28 and I Mab (NASDAQ:) which gained 27.23% to close at 39.44.

The worst performers were Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 65.49% to 0.2447 in late trade, Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 64.21% to settle at 0.39 and Aditx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.27% to 3.21 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2138 to 927 and 80 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1797 fell and 1027 advanced, while 73 ended unchanged.

Shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.16% or 5.27 to 90.82. Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.39% or 4.23 to 129.04. Shares in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 65.49% or 0.4643 to 0.2447. Shares in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 64.21% or 0.70 to 0.39. Shares in I Mab (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 27.23% or 8.44 to 39.44.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 15.03% to 26.41 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.05% or 0.90 to $1974.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.40% or 0.17 to hit $42.80 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.11% or 0.05 to trade at $45.55 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.00% to 1.1937, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 105.91.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 92.180.