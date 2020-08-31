turn off location tracking: How to prevent location tracking

Location tracking has become a very common occurrence these days. Google does that and, in fact, most apps whose functionality depends on location keep a track on users location too. Most people think that turning off the location services on their smartphones or other devices solves the problem, however, background location information still gets shared with Google.

Google usually tracks users’ location based on the services and apps people use. It even tracks using IP addresses and merely turning off the location service from the smartphone is not enough. To completely stop Google from tracking your location, users are supposed to turn off Web & App Activity from their Google Account.



Here’s how to do it.



1. Head to https://myactivity.google.com/ and login



2. Choose Activity Controls option from the left navigation panel



3. Scroll through all the activities and turn off the one you don’t want to use. Just make sure to turn off the Web & App Activity and Location history



Here users can also manage their location and other history details stored with Google. To do this, head back to the Myactivity homepage and choose the option ‘Delete Activity by’. A new popup will appear saying Delete Activity by time period and it will ask users to choose from the options — Last hour, Day, All time and Custom range. Select one option and click on the Next button. Here users can further filter the details based on the service and delete them.

Users can also follow the same settings on their Android smartphones. All they need to do is head to Settings ->Google ->Manage your data & personalisation and look for the Activity controls option.