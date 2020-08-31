Top Gear live stream: How to watch season 28 online from anywhere

Season 28 is the second season of the show to feature its new hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris following the departure of previous hosts James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson in 2015. May, Hammond and Clarkson have since gone on to launch their own motoring show called The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video.

After airing in the UK earlier this year, season 28 of Top Gear is coming to the U.S. on America and we have all the details on how you can watch the show online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

America will begin showing season 28 of Top Gear by first airing the show’s Nepal Special where its hosts embarked on a high-altitude voyage through mountains, deep gorges and harsh terrain from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang. From there, the network will show a new episode from season 28 every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT and there are a total of six episodes this season.

Without going too far into spoilers, this season of Top Gear will feature the same impressive car stunts fans of the show are used to and the hosts will even bungee jump a car off of a 540 foot dam.

Whether you’ve been a fan of Top Gear since the show first aired in 2002 or just want to see what all the hype is about, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the show from wherever you are in the world.

Top Gear – When and where?

Top Gear will return to America for its 28th season beginning on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET/PT. The show’s Nepal Special will be shown first followed by all six episodes in season 28 with new episodes airing every Sunday.

How to watch Top Gear from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Top Gear in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the latest season of the show.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

How to watch Top Gear in the U.S.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of Top Gear every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on America. You can also stream the show online via America’s website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch Top Gear? Don’t worry as there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to America so that you can watch the season 28 finale online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to America, you’ll have to sign up for either Sling TV’s Sling Orange plan. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to America as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

FuboTV – fuboTV’s standard plan includes America as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service’s cloud DVR feature.

Live stream Top Gear in Canada

Canadian Top Gear fans can watch past episodes of the show every Saturday at 9pm ET/PT on Canada. Now that the season 28 has a US premiere date, it will likely air in Canada soon. You can also watch past episodes from Top Gear season 17,18, 19, 20 and 21 on Netflix in Canada.

If you want to watch season 28 of Top Gear in Canada, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to do so.

Watch Top Gear in the UK for free

While season 28 of Top Gear finished airing in the UK back in February of this year, viewers who missed out can watch the whole season online for free now via iPlayer. If you want to catch up on past seasons of the show, you can do so on Netflix but it’s worth noting that the streaming service did recently remove some classic episodes of the show featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Get a Top Gear live stream in Australia

Australians that want to live stream Top Gear online can do so via the streaming service Stan. However, it’s worth noting that Stan will only let you watch old episodes of the show from seasons 20, 21 and 22 along with the Polar, Botswana, India and Patagonia specials.

Stan offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you’ll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Top Gear in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.

If you want to watch the latest season of Top Gear in Australia, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to do so.