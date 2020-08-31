Three veteran CoinMarketCap executives leave the company By Cointelegraph

Three veteran CoinMarketCap executives leave the company
CoinMarketCap’s chief strategy officer and acting CEO Carylyne Chan is leaving the well-known crypto market data site — together with two of her colleagues, Jeremy Seow and Spencer Yang.
Chan, who has worked at CMC since January 2018, publicly announced her departure on Aug. 31. She had stepped in as interim CEO shortly after CMC was acquired by Binance in April of this year.
