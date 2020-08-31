This “Black Mirror” Episode Predicted Virtual Audiences

2020 is truly bizarre, like imagine waking up from a coma or something with no context of what has happened in the world and seeing this?
It’s like we’re living in one big episode of Black Mirror.
And 2020 is basically Season 6 of it.
One thing in particular that is freaking people out comes from Season 1, Episode 2: “Fifteen Million Merits.”
The episode takes place in a dystopian world where people are surrounded by screens all day. Members of society have to cycle to earn “merits.” These merits are used to pay for everything. It’s a monotonous, miserable life.
The character Bing eventually meets Abi in the bathroom, and after hearing her sing, he convinces her to go on a talent show called One Shot.
Abi nails the audition, but the judges have a different idea of what her talent should be.
The one thing that is particularly jarring about this episode was the use of a virtual crowd.
The crowd is made up of bit-mojis that are controlled by actual people.
This is basically what’s happening nowadays on award shows, talent competitions, and sporting events.
Black Mirror accurately predicted it.
Here’s what a recent America’s Got Talent episode looked like:
Here’s the Black Mirror episode:
Here’s an NBA game:
Here’s the VMAs:
So, yeah, what a time to be alive!
