These Crazy Facts About Rihanna & Robert Downey Jr. From 10 Things You Don’t Know May Shock You

Making Michael Mad

Rihanna and Michael Cera both made appearances in This Is the End, a 2013 comedy written and directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, and in one scene, the two hit each other.

“Rihanna did slap the s–t out of him,” Rogen revealed.

He then recalled the hilarious exchange in detail: “For real, he said, ‘I’m actually going to slap the s–t out of your ass,’ and she was like, ‘I’m actually going to slap the s–t out of your face then.’ We did it like six times, and the last time, he was like, ‘I don’t think I can do this anymore.'”