The Truth About Brad Pitt’s Dating Life

The first woman to get the Next Mrs. Brad Pitt treatment was Kate Hudson. Their coupling was pretty much sealed when the then-single actress went on Howard Stern‘s radio show mere days after Pitt’s 2016 split from Jolie and shared that, while a personality is great and all, she was really looking for a man that inspired more lust than laughs.

“You know what I really want right now? Honestly—I’m just gonna be honest—I want funny. Funny makes me happy. But I just want someone really hot!” she shared. “Like, I just want, like, a hot guy right now. Not quite for life, you know.”

When the host suggested someone with, perhaps, Pitt’s pedigree, Hudson played along, replying, “Yes! I think Brad is very, very handsome.” But when Stern pointed out that Pitt was available should she be interested, she demurred, “Oh god, Howard!”

No matter, they were soon paired off, enjoying supposed nights of passion and even moving in together before a “bitter” Hudson dumped him when he refused to marry her just months into their courtship.