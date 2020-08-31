The Rush to Polling Judgment

Four years ago, Donald Trump rallied from a summer deficit in the polls to win the presidency. In the wake of this year’s Republican convention and the continuing chaos in some cities, many people — both his supporters and detractors — seem obsessed with the notion that he will do so again.

And he may. Trump could certainly win re-election, especially because he would not need to win the national popular vote to do so.

But there also seems to be a rush to declare that he has emerged from his convention in a much stronger position than he was before it. As G. Elliott Morris, who writes about polling for The Economist, tweeted over the weekend, “I see that people desperately want a post-RNC bounce news cycle.” As FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver wrote, “There is a lot of ‘the pendulum is swinging away from Biden’ speculation based on rather little actual evidence.”

The pioneering psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman came up with an idea decades ago that explains the rush to declare a Trump surge: availability.